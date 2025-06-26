Pubblicità
Bundesliga Riassunto
Inter, niente Woltemade: accordo con il Bayern
21:3026/06/2025
Il Borussia Dortmund batte l'Ulsan e passa come primo del girone: decisivo Svensson. Trova il Monterrey
22:2925/06/2025
Flamengo-Bayern Monaco: formazioni, dove vederla in tv e streaming
19:4125/06/2025
Borussia Dortmund-Ulsan: formazioni, dove vederla in tv e streaming
19:0025/06/2025
Milan, il ds del Leverkusen indispettito: "Nessuna trattativa per Xhaka"
17:4025/06/2025
Barcellona, arriva Bardghji e il Copenhagen prende Moukoko
13:4525/06/2025
Partite
Bundesliga Classifica
|Pos.
|Squadra
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|+/-
|Pts
|Forma
|1
|Bayern MonacoFCB
|34
|25
|7
|2
|99
|32
|+67
|82
|2
|Bayer LeverkusenB04
|34
|19
|12
|3
|72
|43
|+29
|69
|3
|FrancoforteSGE
|34
|17
|9
|8
|68
|46
|+22
|60
|4
|Borussia DortmundBVB
|34
|17
|6
|11
|71
|51
|+20
|57
|5
|FriburgoSCF
|34
|16
|7
|11
|49
|53
|-4
|55
