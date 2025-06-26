Questa pagina contiene link di affiliazione. Iscrivendoti attraverso i link forniti, potremmo guadagnare una commissione.

LogoRisultati in diretta
Major League Soccer Riassunto

Partite

giovedì 26 giugno
FC Dallas badge
FC Dallas
DAL
2
San Jose Earthquakes badge
San Jose Earthquakes
SJE
4
FT
Vancouver Whitecaps badge
Vancouver Whitecaps
VAN
3
San Diego FC badge
San Diego FC
SDI
5
FT
Colorado Rapids badge
Colorado Rapids
CLR
2
LA Galaxy badge
LA Galaxy
LAG
0
FT
giovedì 10 luglio
Los Angeles FC badge
Los Angeles FC
LAF
Colorado Rapids badge
Colorado Rapids
CLR
martedì 16 settembre
Inter Miami CF badge
Inter Miami CF
MIA
Seattle Sounders FC badge
Seattle Sounders FC
SEA
giovedì 9 ottobre
Los Angeles FC badge
Los Angeles FC
LAF
Toronto FC badge
Toronto FC
TFC
Tutto

Est Classifica

Pos.SquadraPWDLFA+/-PtsForma
1Philadelphia UnionPhiladelphia UnionPHI1912433519+1640
W
W
D
W
D
2FC CincinnatiFC CincinnatiCIN1911352925+436
W
W
L
D
L
3Nashville SCNashville SCNSC1910543523+1235
W
W
D
D
W
4Columbus CrewColumbus CrewCOL199733226+634
W
W
L
D
L
5Orlando CityOrlando CityORL199643624+1233
W
W
L
L
W

Ovest Classifica

Pos.SquadraPWDLFA+/-PtsForma
1San Diego FCSan Diego FCSDI1911353823+1536
W
W
W
L
W
2Vancouver WhitecapsVancouver WhitecapsVAN1810533419+1535
L
L
W
D
W
3Minnesota UnitedMinnesota UnitedMIN199643121+1033
W
L
W
D
D
4Portland TimbersPortland TimbersPOT188642824+430
D
W
W
L
D
5San Jose EarthquakesSan Jose EarthquakesSJE197573931+826
W
D
L
W
D
Di più
