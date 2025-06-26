Pubblicità
Major League Soccer Riassunto
Partite
giovedì 26 giugno
giovedì 10 luglio
martedì 16 settembre
giovedì 9 ottobre
Est Classifica
|Pos.
|Squadra
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|+/-
|Pts
|Forma
|1
|Philadelphia UnionPHI
|19
|12
|4
|3
|35
|19
|+16
|40
|2
|FC CincinnatiCIN
|19
|11
|3
|5
|29
|25
|+4
|36
|3
|Nashville SCNSC
|19
|10
|5
|4
|35
|23
|+12
|35
|4
|Columbus CrewCOL
|19
|9
|7
|3
|32
|26
|+6
|34
|5
|Orlando CityORL
|19
|9
|6
|4
|36
|24
|+12
|33
Ovest Classifica
|Pos.
|Squadra
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|+/-
|Pts
|Forma
|1
|San Diego FCSDI
|19
|11
|3
|5
|38
|23
|+15
|36
|2
|Vancouver WhitecapsVAN
|18
|10
|5
|3
|34
|19
|+15
|35
|3
|Minnesota UnitedMIN
|19
|9
|6
|4
|31
|21
|+10
|33
|4
|Portland TimbersPOT
|18
|8
|6
|4
|28
|24
|+4
|30
|5
|San Jose EarthquakesSJE
|19
|7
|5
|7
|39
|31
|+8
|26
