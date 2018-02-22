11 years ago today Juve won the Serie B title against Conte

Monumental dates in a club’s history often have a way of repeating. Such is the case today as Juventus celebrate their eleventh consecutive Scudetto in Turin.



Additionally, on this date eleven years ago, Juventus were able to celebrate their promotion to Serie A against Antonio Conte’s Arezzo. This is course came after the Calciopoli scandal when Juventus were dropped to the second division and had to work their way back up.



Also gaining promotion that year were Napoli and Genoa, who conquered the direct promotion together alongside the Bianconeri, without having to go through the playoffs.



Buffon, Del Piero and their teammates were welcomed with the affection of those who had just won a World Cup. The year, which opened incredibly in Rimini with a draw, will remain unforgettable for every Bianconero fan. Just as fitting is the fact that today will be Buffon’s last game with the club.

