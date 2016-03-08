120 years of Barcelona: From Messi to Zambrotta, Ronaldinho to Albertini

30 November at 13:00

Yesterday, Barcelona turned 120, as it was founded on November 29, 1899 by Joan Gamper. This is the message of good wishes from Lionel Messi, captain and symbol of the blaugrana: "Congratulations to Barcelona for the 120th anniversary of the club. I am proud to be part of your great story".

Also Ronaldinho, the other big number 10 in the recent history of Barcelona, ​​congratulates the Catalans: "Congratulations Barcelona! It is an honor to be part of such a big and beautiful story". 

Brazilian legend Rivaldo sent a message: "Greetings Barcelona for your 20 years. I am grateful for having made me part of your story".

Anthony Privetera

