120 years of Barcelona: From Messi to Zambrotta, Ronaldinho to Albertini

Yesterday, Barcelona turned 120, as it was founded on November 29, 1899 by Joan Gamper. This is the message of good wishes from Lionel Messi, captain and symbol of the blaugrana: "Congratulations to Barcelona for the 120th anniversary of the club. I am proud to be part of your great story".



Also Ronaldinho, the other big number 10 in the recent history of Barcelona, ​​congratulates the Catalans: "Congratulations Barcelona! It is an honor to be part of such a big and beautiful story".

Brazilian legend Rivaldo sent a message: "Greetings Barcelona for your 20 years. I am grateful for having made me part of your story".



