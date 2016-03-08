15 Serie A stars who could move to England: Arsenal, Chelsea and Man Utd plot moves

The World Cup is at the half-way point now and, before long, all eyes will be back on club football and the summer transfer market.



In what promises to be an exciting summer, a number of high profile Serie A stars have been linked with moves away; and a whole host linked to England and the likes of Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United.



Notable names include AS Roma goalkeeper Alisson, Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic and Juventus stars Mario Mandzukic, Daniele Rugani and Gonzalo Higuain; amongst others.



1-Sergej Milinkovic-Savic



Linked with a move to Manchester United, amongst the likes of Juventus and Real Madrid also, Lazio’s 23-year-old Sergej Milinkovic-Savic would be an exciting signing for the Premier League giants. Although not likely to come cheap, Sergej could be one of the most valuable transfers this summer.



2-Alisson



Wanted by both Chelsea and Liverpool, with Real Madrid keen as well, Roma’s Brazilian goalkeeper Alisson helped guide the capital city club to the semi finals of the UEFA Champions League. In addition, his goalkeeping performances helped Roma finish 3rd and he has benched Manchester City keeper Ederson in the World Cup.



