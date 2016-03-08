16-year-old goalkeeper completes AC Milan move

AC Milan are going to sign Lillo Guarneri, a 16-year-old goalkeeper who arrived at the club’s HQ a few minutes ago.



Guarnieri’s agent Silvano Martina (who is also the agent of Gigi Buffon) was previously contracted with Standard Liege.



Born in 2002, Guarneri has entered the club’s HQ to put pen to paper on an agreement with the rossoneri.



Guarneri was pictured outside AC Milan's headquarters by our reporter in Milan Daniele Longo

