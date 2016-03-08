20 Juventus fans wait for arrival of Caceres
26 January at 11:15Juventus fans are waiting outside the club's headquarters, as they wait for the arrival of Martin Caceres.
The Lazio defender is set to rejoin Juve for the third time in his career, as Medhi Benatia heads to Qatar, despite interest from Manchester United.
Circa 30 tifosi ad attendere #Caceres all'esterno del #JMedical. Appuntamento a breve per le visite mediche...⚪️⚫️— ilbianconero (@ilbianconerocom) January 26, 2019
[@LoreBetto] pic.twitter.com/uSivYi4KoX
About 20 fans have been seen waiting outside the Juve's medical facility J-Medical, as they wait for the arrival of Caceres. The defender is expected to arrive at the bianconeri headquarters at about 11.
For more transfer news and updates, click here
Go to comments