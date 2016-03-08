20 Juventus fans wait for arrival of Caceres

Juventus fans are waiting outside the club's headquarters, as they wait for the arrival of Martin Caceres.The Lazio defender is set to rejoin Juve for the third time in his career, as Medhi Benatia heads to Qatar, despite interest from Manchester United.About 20 fans have been seen waiting outside the Juve's medical facility J-Medical, as they wait for the arrival of Caceres. The defender is expected to arrive at the bianconeri headquarters at about 11.