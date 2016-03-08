2020 Copa America postponed until 2021 due to Coronavirus

BREAKING: The 2020 Copa America has been postponed until next summer due to the coronavirus outbreak. — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) March 17, 2020

The 2020 Copa America has been postponed until 2021 due to the Coronavirus emergency, it has been announced today.The contagion has forced leagues around Europe to be postponed until further notice, as governments scramble to fight it. This has forced UEFA to agree to postpone the upcoming European Championship this summer as well, pushing it back to next year. The Copa America was hosted in Brazil last year, with the hosts winning their ninth title.Apollo Heyes