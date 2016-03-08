According to the Spanish newspaper Estadio Deportivo, three clubs are focusing their attentions on Nicolas Haas, a Swiss midfielder on loan from Palermo dall'Atalanta. They are Betis Sevilla, Galatasaray and Werder Bremen.



Nicholas Hass was born in Sursee, Switzerland, in 1996, starting his professional career at FC Luzern in the Swiss Super League. In June 2017, Atalanta took him as a free agent, after the end of his contract with FC Luzern and in this first season in Serie A he collected 9 matches.

Last summer he has joined Palermo on a season-long loan deal, becoming one of the most interesting midfielders in the whole Serie B. In six matches with the Rosanero side, he has completed three assists, helping the team to rise the table up to the fifth position, fighting for the promotion in the top level.



“I have chosen Palermo for the sea and the opportunity to come back to Serie A” ha has recently declared to local website Palermo Today.

Emanuele Giulianelli