3 Italians to watch in the Premier League this season

The Premier League starts today, and I thought what better time than now to highlight three Italian players who are worth following throughout this season, with all three hoping to prove something to the fans in England.



Moise Kean - The 19-year-old striker moved to Everton this summer for €27.5m, with €2.5m in bonuses, in a transfer which many have called a steal. Kean is an exciting, quick and dangerous forward who impressed in the limited playing time given to him by previous Juventus manager Allegri, and considering his young age and high potential, such a price tag seems a bargain in the current transfer market. If the striker can adapt well to the quicker game in England, he may well develop into one of Italy’s star strikers and Everton’s best offensive threat.



Patrick Cutrone – It’s no secret that Cutrone had no intention of leaving his beloved Milan, but now with Wolves this may be the perfect time for him to develop into the lethal forward that every Milan fan hoped he would be during his time with the Rossoneri. The 21-year-old will be given more playing time in England and will need to use this time to prove himself amongst the big teams and show Milan that they made a mistake giving up on him.



Jorginho – Last season was a disappointing one for Jorginho with Chelsea. Not only did the fans turn on Maurizio Sarri, but him as well. However, he kept his head down and continued to act professionally, helping the club to win the Europa League. New manager Frank Lampard is already impressed with the midfielder, saying “I’m delighted to have him”. This season will be the one that Jorginho really starts to turn heads in the Premier League and make those previously critical Chelsea fans eat their words.



Apollo Heyes