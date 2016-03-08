3 names in contention for Real Madrid next season

Real Madrid's Santiago Solari feature is all but certain.



According to the Daily Mirror , there is a list of 3 possible options to replace him. Pochettino, from Spurs, however, the club will have to deal with Daniel Levy. Allegri, who looks more like leaving Juventus at the end of the season and Loew, who is still linked to the German national team.



Real Madrid currently sit in 3 rd place in La Liga, but any chance of a title push is all but gone after they lost 1 - 0 to Barca in El Clásico







(Daily Mirror)