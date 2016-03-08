36-year-old Quagliarella eclipses Cristiano Ronaldo as Serie A top scorer

Fabio Quagliarella is truly the man of the moment; scoring a goal in Sampdoria's 5-3 win over Sassuolo to put himself two goals clear of Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo at the top of the Serie A top scorer list.With a 5-3 win Sampdoria keep up the pressure on the clubs they are jostling with for a place in next season's UEFA Europa League. Quagliarella, 36, has scored 21 and assisted 7 in this campaign so far; compared to Juve's star man, who has scored 19 and assisted 8.

For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.