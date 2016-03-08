36-year-old Quagliarella eclipses Cristiano Ronaldo as Serie A top scorer

16 March at 17:30
Fabio Quagliarella is truly the man of the moment; scoring a goal in Sampdoria's 5-3 win over Sassuolo to put himself two goals clear of Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo at the top of the Serie A top scorer list.

With a 5-3 win Sampdoria keep up the pressure on the clubs they are jostling with for a place in next season's UEFA Europa League. Quagliarella, 36, has scored 21 and assisted 7 in this campaign so far; compared to Juve's star man, who has scored 19 and assisted 8.

For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Juventus
Sampdoria
Sassuolo
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.