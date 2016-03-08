37-year-old Joaquin ‘dreams’ of National team inclusion

In fact, the former Fiorentina man still dreams of being called up to the national team, as revealed in a recent interview

"My future? I still have a great desire to play despite my age. I have another year left of my contract with Betis and I want to experience it as it was the first of my career. I'm currently enjoying myself and I don't want to miss anything of this.

"The National team? I always fall asleep with the dream that Luis Enrique decided to call me. I know it's very complicated, but if the opportunity comes, I'll live it like a dream," he concluded.

The winger played for Spain between 2002 and 2007, making 50 appearances during that time. However, it seems he's not done yet.

Even at 37-years of age, Real Betis's Joaquin is still going strong in the La Liga as well as the Europa League, which he certainly proved in front of the Italian crowd against AC Milan.