48 hours for Sarri to leave Napoli before Chelsea abandon chase and recall Conte
05 July at 10:40According to this morning’s reports from Il Corriere dello Sport, an ultimatum is arriving in the saga of Maurizio Sarri’s proposed move from Napoli to Chelsea. Sarri has been strongly linked to Chelsea, with Napoli even appointing Carlo Ancelotti as their new head coach.
The latest reports indicate that Sarri has 48 hours to free himself from Napoli, with Antonio Conte potentially to be recalled as manager if the Sarri saga cannot be wrapped up in time.
Napoli want a figure of around €8m for Sarri, yet Chelsea are not prepared to go any higher than €4m-€5m, yet they could bypass this difference by paying over the mark for the likes of Hysaj or Callejon.
For the meantime, it is panic stations for Chelsea as it is now a race against time before the move, that at one point seemed to be a near certainty, collapses in on itself and Chelsea are back to square one.
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments