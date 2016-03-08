5 convictions for those involved in Boxing day violence

The trial concludes of the ultras involved in the boxing day violence in Milan, which led to the death of the ultrà Daniele Berlardinelli and judge handed out five convictions and a plea bargain.



Mino Ciccarelli, head of the Viking group, was sentenced to three years and eight months in prison. Two years and ten months for Marco Piovella, "il Rosso" the head of the Boys (group), three years for Alessandro Martinol, ultrà of Varese and two years and six months for Francesco Baj and Simone Tira.



For Luca Da Ros, the Inter fan who, collaborating, helped the investigators in the investigations, instead, the plea bargaining was accepted one year and ten months.



