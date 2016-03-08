...
5 free agents Inter can sign

16 November at 12:00
One year ago, in this period, Inter had the idea to take Asamoah and de Vrij as free agents and now they are both first choices in the lineup.
Today, Inter have many names on their notebook to take players with their contracts expiring in the next June.
There are many opportunities, many players that could be good for the future of the Nerazzurri, but the choices have to be pondered carefully. But this is the moment when the project of the clubs for the next season starts to take a shape and Inter know well this.

Emanuele Giulianelli

