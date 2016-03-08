5 things Arsenal should fear when they take on Napoli in the Europa League

Arsenal today learnt that they will face Napoli in the Europa League quarter finals. And it will not be an easy task for Unai Emery as he bids to win his fourth Europa League title.

Arsenal booked their place in the quarter-finals in impressive fashion last night, when they beat Rennes 3-0 on home soil, overturning a 3-1 defeat in France last week. Napoli meanwhile, lost 3-1 to Salzburg last night, but still scraped through 4-3 on aggregate, having comfortably won the home leg.

We picked out 5 things that Arsenal should fear when they take on the side that sit second in Serie A

1 – Carlo Ancelotti

The Italian manager has won just about everything there is to win in the game, including two Champions League titles. But the one trophy that has eluded him until now is the Europa League, so he will surely be desperate to change that this season. He showed his pedigree in England when he won a league and cup double, during his time at Chelsea, and is renowned to be one of the best tacticians in the game.

2 – Kalidou Koulibaly

Often spoken about as one of the best defenders in the world, Koulibaly will have the chance to show Arsenal fans exactly why he is so highly regarded in Italy. His immense strength is coupled with a great reading of the game, and he often bullies opposition strikers out of games. Having developed massively in the last few seasons, the Arsenal’s strikers will have their work cut out if they are to get passed the 6’4 Senegalese centre-back.

3 – The San Paolo atmosphere

Football is more than just a game for the people of Naples, and despite the running track that surrounds the pitch in the San Paolo, on big European nights the atmosphere there is something to behold. The whole city comes alive on game days, and Arsenal can expect a fearsome reaction from the fans when they arrive for the second and decisive leg on April 18th.





4 – Fabian Ruiz

Fabian Ruiz may not be a name too familiar with English fans. The 22 year old Spanish midfielder joined Napoli from Real Betis for €30m in the summer, and has adapted very quickly to become a key member of the Napoli midfield. He provides the creativity in the middle of Ancelotti’s 4-4-2 formation, with his midfield partner Allan acting as the destructive midfielder just behind him. Since the turn of the year he has put in a series of high quality performances, and Arsenal will need to pay close attention to his playmaking abilities.

5 – Lorenzo Insigne

The Napoli captain is Naples born and bred. He has spent his whole career at the club, despite numerous teams attempting to lure him away over the years. Although he picked up an injury in the last night, the 27 year old will still hope to be fit to face the Gunners in April. Insigne usually plays on the left hand side of the Napoli front line, and loves to cut inside, and run at defenders. He has a great eye for goal, with 13 goals already this season, and he will be desperate to help Napoli past Arsenal in order to lead his home town club into a European semi-final.