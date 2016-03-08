6 victories out of 6: Inter the king's of Europe away from home
03 November at 14:30An army, invincible and never tamed. Inter winning yesterday in Bologna rediscovered itself as an almost unbeatable force on the road. Six victories in just as many matches in the league: no one in Europe has done better.
As recalled by Opta, Inter is, in fact, the only team in the five major European leagues that has won all seasonal away games in the league. An impressive streak, which puts the Nerazzurri in front of teams such as Real Madrid, Barcelona, Liverpool, City as well as Juventus.
Victories came against Cagliari, AC Milan, Sampdoria, Sassuolo, Brescia and yesterday in Bologna. Not only unbeaten but also many goals scored. To find a similar streak it is necessary to return to the 2012/13 season: Andrea Stramaccioni on the bench, Milito-Cassano the attacking pair.
Now Inter must also try and build on these away successes also in the Champions League, as they are preparing to face Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday at the Signal Iduna Park.
