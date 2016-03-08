7 Serie A stars Maurizio Sarri could bring with him to Chelsea

As Chelsea approach the announcement of Napoli head coach Maurizio Sarri as manager, with Antonio Conte expected to be officially sacked within the coming weeks, their new coach will undoubtedly be doing some of his shopping in Serie A.



As he looks to try and patch up holes in the London side, a number of names have been linked recently and only time will tell which players Sarri will bring to Stamford Bridge.



Read and find out the 7 Serie A stars that Maurizio Sarri has on his wish-list this summer. The whole list can be accessed from our gallery, but here are a couple to wet your appetite.



Kalidou Koulibaly – Napoli are unlikely to want to part with their Senegalese star centre-back, who has proven himself to be one of the world’s best. However, it is surely only a matter of time before he completes a move to England.



Gonzalo Higuain – CalcioMercato.com exclusively revealed today that Chelsea have made contact with Higuain’s representatives about a potential move. Sarri is said to be a big fan of the Argentine but Juve are not likely to part with him cheap.



