'A brand new Piatek' with the Pioli effect: the Milan striker wants to score regularly
15 December at 11:00A goal and a test of substance, as highlighted by Gazzetta dello Sport (via milannews.it). Against Bologna, Krzysztof Piatek had a positive performance, probably his best of the season so far. The Pioli effect is also having an effect on the Polish attacker, who during the week admitted his responsibilities.
"At the beginning of the season I was not at my top but now I am fine, When I'm like this, I can also score 6-7 goals in a few games," he said.
The 'gunslinger' lead the Rossoneri attack once again against Sassuolo today, the Serie A opponent against which he scored his first brace in the league. But he is now overall in a much more comfortable environment after his good performance in Bologna. Beyond the goal, Piatek moved with intelligence and was involved a lot in the game of the team.
Pippo Inzaghi will be watching the Polish international this afternoon from the San Siro stands. Since Pippo left him the number 9 shirt which has been an unlucky shirt for AC Milan players in the last couple of years. But Piatek is doing everything to dispel the taboo.
The former Genoa man is also playing for his future, as Zlatan Ibrahimovic's shadow is increasingly cumbersome, even though the Swede is still taking his time. It is worth taking advantage of the wait to assess whether Piatek's awakening could be definitive. With his recovery, in fact, reinforcing the attack would no longer be an urgency.
