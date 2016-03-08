This coming week will be a crucial one for Ac Milan. On Thursday at 9H30, the rossoneri management will present themselves in front of the TAS as they will try to change their Uefa FFP sanction. Elliott Management will base their argument on four major points:1- The financial credibility of Elliott Management2- The departure of Yonghong Li3- The clearance of Yonghong Li's debt4- Previous sanctions given out to other teams that were in the same position as Milan (financially speaking).OPTIMISM FROM ELLIOTT- It seems like the rossoneri are confident ahead of the verdict. With Elliott now in charge at Milan, it seems like a UEFA might be a little less strict. Because of this, Thursday will be a crucial day for Milan and the rossoneri fans as they will now move on from Yonghong Li's tenure. More to come this week..