A 'devastating' Rebic: all his AC Milan numbers in 2020
18 February at 11:00Ante Rebic started off his experience at AC Milan in a somewhat negative fashion and struggled to get any playing time in his first months at the club. However, after the winter break, something changed and ever since the Croatian attacker cannot stop scoring for the Rossoneri.
The player arrived in the summer from Eintracht Frankfurt in a swap of loan deals for Andre Silva and there were notable expectations, as his time in Germany was definitely a positive one and he was also one of the standout performers at the 2018 World Cup in Russia.
But only now Milan are receiving the fruits from Rebic's arrival. Nobody can explain what happened, perhaps Zlatan Ibrahimovic's effect had some merit but Pioli only said that he 'found him much more motivated and concentrated'.
And this 'motivation and concentration' has led to incredible numbers in 2020, as pointed out by Gazzetta dello Sport. The Croat has scored half of Milan's goal in the league this year, also adding one in the Coppa Italia against Juventus. In his first 26 matches in Serie A he scored 2 goals, then 5 in 5 games.
The numbers don't say it all but they explain many things. The rest can be explained by the standing ovation of the San Siro audience, the first of his career, and if his legs hold up there is the reason to believe that he will listen to more applause from here until the end of the season.
