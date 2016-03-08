A disappointed Pallotta could leave AS Roma

16 November at 13:00
Charlie Stillitano, a friend of the AS Roma president James Pallotta, told Il Corriere dello Sport: "I saw him two weeks ago and he seemed to be very disappointed, I think he will leave the Giallorossi club if they still have to stop the new stadium project".
The man behind many football operations, the same who wanted to bring Serie A matches to New York, has answered to Pallotta, as reported from the newspaper: “Jim, the project is good. You have good young players: I think of Kluivert, Ünder, I like much Schick and there is that Lorenzo Pellegrini”.
 
Emanuele Giulianelli

