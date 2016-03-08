A. Donnarumma sets new record for AC Milan: was there ever any need for Reina?

In fact, in the three games he has played for the club, he has never conceded a goal. As a result of this, he is the first goalkeeper in AC Milan history to have played at least 300 minutes without conceding a single goal (one of the games went to extra-time).

Certainly, given that one of the three games was against Inter, it's quite an extraordinary achievement. However, it also begs the question, was Pepe Reina really needed as the vice-Gigio Donnarumma? Should the Rossoneri have used Antonio instead?

Based on the three performances we have seen thus far, the goalkeeper would have been more than capable to adopt the vice-Gigio role, and at a much lower cost than the Spaniard as well. Despite this, the Rossoneri recently brought in Begovic as Reina moved to Aston Villa.

Antonio Donnarumma made only his third appearance for AC Milan last night, having joined the Rossoneri back in the summer of 2017. The Coppa Italia clash against SPAL finished 3-0 and thus the goalkeeper managed to keep yet another clean-sheet.