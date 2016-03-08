A French player will win the Ballon d'Or

In a long exclusive interview given to Il Corriere dello Sport, Rudi Garcia, the Olympique Marseille manager, answers a question about who will win the Ballon d’Or: “Griezmann or Mbappé. However, a French player will win. Maybe Griezmann is slightly ahead”.



Rudi Garcia, aged 54, speaks mainly about his experience with AS Roma, revealing many details, previously hidden: “My problems with Roma started at the end of the second year, after the derby won that ensured us the second place in the table: in that moment I expressed my thoughts about the gap with Juventus and our impossibility to win the Scudetto. From that moment my experience ended. My road was marked”.



Marseille manager tells even something about the rumoured negotiation with Inter: “There was the possibility to remain in Italy. Then Marseille came, a club that won the Champions League. And that’s where I must bring them again: in Champions”.

