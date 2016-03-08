A goal tango for a world derby

As reported by La Gazzetta dello Sport, the tonight match between Inter and Milan, will take on connotation of a global event: 196 countries will broadcast it and 78 thousand people will be at the San Siro stadium, with an income of € 5 million.



The leitmotif of the match will be the challenge, face to face, between the two Argentinian strikers, the “goal tango”, Icardi and Higuain: “What a duel!” has headlined by the newspaper.

Another aspect that will be very interesting is the match between the two managers. On the Inter side, Luciano Spalletti says: “We have no fear; we will win for the history”; instead, as reported on the pink pages, Rino Gattuso declares defiant that Milan are technically stronger than their opponents are.



A part from the mentioned dare of the strikers, the match will be full of other very interesting duels: Handanovic is doing better than Donnarumma; Perisic and Suso will be the two key men to trigger the forwards, while Nainggolan and Biglia will decide the fate of the derby in the midfield.



Emanuele Giulianelli