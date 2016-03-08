A group of Benfica fans end up in the wrong Frankfurt ahead of Europa League showdown

Some unfortunate Benfica fans have somehow managed to travel to the wrong Frankfurt ahead of tonight’s Europa League quarter final second leg clash. The Benfica supporters now find themselves 600 kilometers from tonight's venue. Regrettably for them, in Germany there are two Frankfurts, Frankfurt (Oder) and Frankfurt (Main) where the German club actually play.

The small group of Benfica supporters, who left from Lisbon by car, chose the wrong city and found themselves closer to the Polish border than the stadium they were aiming for. Fortunately for us, they documented their adventures on Instagram. Hopefully they can find a nice pub to enjoy the match in to ease their troubles.



