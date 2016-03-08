A new Champions League and a third UEFA competition
19 October at 15:12During the ongoing meeting in Frankfurt, the European Leagues has accepted the proposal of creating a third UEFA competition, because this could give more clubs the chance to take part in a European cup; but, as already explained, their conditions are a review of the access lists and a new model of distribution of the monetary resources, in order to ensure greater balance in the domestic leagues.
In particular, the European Leagues are requesting that the clubs that win each domestic league should have direct access to the group stages of the cups, for a minimum of 36 clubs. This is a result that should be obtained also changing the rules for qualifying in the Champions League: UEFA could guarantee to each federation up to three places in the group stage and a fourth in the play-offs or in the preliminary rounds.
European Leagues are also demanding a greater balance at the level of the calendar between the cups and the championships.
Emanuele Giulianelli
