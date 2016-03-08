'A pact of rebirth': how Maldini and Boban want to re-launch AC Milan
11 June at 11:45Paolo Maldini and Zvonimir Boban, the new Rossoneri tandem is already moving. Today's edition of Gazzetta dello Sport reveals that both directors are already operational and are in continuous contact, despite no official announcement as of now.
The goal of the duo is simple: AC Milan must return to be AC Milan. As the Milanese newspaper writes, they are planning the rebirth of the club and are already discussing the first scenarios.
This summer, the Rossoneri will be engaged on three fronts: internal reorganization, the transfer market and the dialogue with UEFA. To conclude the first phase, only one last piece is missing: the choice of a sporting director to complete the management. This position is expected to be taken by Frederic Massara, whose skills and network of contacts are appreciated.
Only after this appointment is made official real negotiations can take place to bring the desired players to the San Siro, to reinforce a team that already has 7-8 holes and will likely be obliged to sell one important player for budgetary reasons.
Despite the financial restraints, however, Elliott could invest more in key roles, such as the midfield. Or at least that is what the management will ask and it is clear that for the midfield reinforcements, Boban will have his say, while the incoming defenders will have to overcome Paolo Maldini's exam for obvious reasons of specific competence.
The idea of the duo is that in the middle of the field leaders are needed, men of personality able to read the moments of the game and to control the times of play in every situation. A regista, therefore, but also someone who is skilled with the ball next to him. The famous philosophy of under-25 players is not a given and there could be exceptions in this sense.
Finally, the dialogue with UEFA is ongoing and the objective is clear: no war but constant talks with Nyon via CAS in Lausanne. And Boban, thanks to his institutional career, could contribute to this confrontation so that the constraints for a club that wants to return back to the top are not too tight.
In short, Elliott must be able to spend and the Rossoneri could find allies in other clubs along the way: it would be an important turning point for football, the beginning of a new course.
