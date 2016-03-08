A Saturday to forget for Boateng: terrible performance for Barcelona and a robbed vila

17 February at 15:45
It was definitely a day to forget for Kevin-Prince Boateng. The Barcelona striker got his chance to shine by coach Valverde yesterday evening against Valladolid but had a very bad performance. Upon his return back home, he had discovered that he had been the victim of a theft.

According to Mundo Deportivo, the thieves took advantage of his absence to steal a group of things valued at around 300,000 euros. In short, a Saturday to forget for the former AC Milan man.
 

