A Saturday to forget for Boateng: terrible performance for Barcelona and a robbed vila

It was definitely a day to forget for Kevin-Prince Boateng. The Barcelona striker got his chance to shine by coach Valverde yesterday evening against Valladolid but had a very bad performance. Upon his return back home, he had discovered that he had been the victim of a theft.According to Mundo Deportivo, the thieves took advantage of his absence to steal a group of things valued at around 300,000 euros. In short, a Saturday to forget for the former AC Milan man.