A surprise candidate is making a €60m offer for Alisson
05 June at 09:20Chelsea are trying to steal Alisson Becker from under Liverpool’s noses, according to reports from Italy (via 101greatgoals).
Pagine Romaniste write that the Brazilian superstar - who is also wanted by Real Madrid and PSG among others - is the subject of a €60 million bid from the Blues, who look unlikely to hold onto their goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois.
With the Belgian believed to be closer and closer to Real Madrid, Pagine Romaniste write that the Pensioners have a Plan B: Alisson, who has shined between the sticks for the Lupa this season.
Acquired for a pitiful €8 million, the 25-year-old is now worth a whole lot more, so much so that Roma are likely to reject Chelsea’s offer as they are holding out for €80m.
UOL Esporte revealed yesterday that Liverpool were quick to make contact with Alisson’s entourage… as Brazil played a friendly against Croatia at none other than Anfield!
The report indicated that the two sides were on the same page. Will Chelse be able to pull off their coup?
