Chelsea are trying to steal Alisson Becker from under Liverpool’s noses,

Pagine Romaniste write that the Brazilian superstar - who is also wanted by Real Madrid and PSG among others - is the subject of a €60 million bid from the Blues, who look unlikely to hold onto their goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois.

With the Belgian believed to be closer and closer to Real Madrid, Pagine Romaniste write that the Pensioners have a Plan B: Alisson, who has shined between the sticks for the Lupa this season.

Acquired for a pitiful €8 million, the 25-year-old is now worth a whole lot more, so much so that Roma are likely to reject Chelsea’s offer as they are holding out for €80m.