Aaron Ramsey: Welsh midfielder given number 8 shirt at Juventus

22 May at 21:00
Aaron Ramsey is to complete a free transfer from Arsenal to Juventus shortly; the Welshman's contract with the North London club having run down without the club giving their intent to renew it. Therefore, the midfielder will be moving to Turin and has already, in part, had some introduction to the Bianconeri.

The Welshman was present for the game between Juventus and Atalanta at the Allianz Stadium, after which he was able to view his future teammates celebrating their Scudetto win with the cup ceremony.

Now, it has emerged that Ramsey will be taking the number eight shirt at Juventus, the very same kit number that he had at Arsenal. 

