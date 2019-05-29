Abate bids farewell to AC Milan with an emotional letter: 'I became a man here'
"If I think back to when I wore these colours for the first time, I still get excited. I was a kid and it thanks to this club that I became a man. Milan is not just a team, Milan is a lifestyle and you perceive it only when you live it...class, history, tradition, elegance. In Milan there were champions I fantasized about as a child, there were the cups that shone, there was a world that I looked at from the outside and in which I dreamed of being!" he wrote.
"Life gave me 10 unforgettable years in the Rossoneri, today I look back and I can only consider myself lucky to have grown up with real champions from whom I have learned discipline, tenacity, the responsibility to wear such a prestigious shirt.
"Everyone knows that my dream would have been to end my career at Milan but sometimes dreams come true and sometimes they remained locked in the hearts. Thanks to AC Milan, to all the employees known over the years, fantastic people always at the service of the team. Thanks to all the coaches I had because from each of them I learned lessons and learned from their advice.
"Thanks, especially to my teammates and former teammates, many of whom I call friends and I'm flattered to do so.
"Two special thoughts go to Adriano Galliani, who always believed in me and always accompanied me even in the most difficult moments and to Rino Gattuso, who represents, as I have always said since I was a boy, the example to follow for those who want to understand our profession.
"But the biggest thanks goes to YOU...my fans! You who supported me, sometimes criticized but above all loved and appreciated me as a man before as an athlete. Seeing you there, in almost 70 thousand, standing to applaud me and shouting my name gave me emotions that will remain in my heart!
Seeing that banner in the Curva Sud and being considered one of YOU is a privilege that fills me with pride. With Milan in the heart...always and forever!!! Thank you, Ignazio," Abate concluded.
Se ripenso a quando per la prima volta ho indossato questi “colori” ancora mi emoziono...Ero un ragazzino allora ed è grazie a questa società che sono diventato “Uomo”. Il Milan non è solo una Squadra, il Milan è uno “stile di vita” e lo percepisci solo quando lo vivi sulla tua pelle...classe, storia, tradizione, eleganza. Nel Milan c’erano i campioni su cui fantasticavo da bambino, c’erano le coppe che brillavano dentro la storia del calcio, c’era un mondo che guardavo da fuori ed in cui sognavo di stare! La vita mi ha regalato ben 10 indimenticabili anni in rossonero. Oggi mi guardo indietro e non posso che ritenermi fortunato ad essere cresciuto con dei campioni veri da cui ho imparato la disciplina, la tenacia, la responsabilità di indossare una maglia così prestigiosa. Tutti sanno che il mio sogno sarebbe stato chiudere la mia carriera al Milan, ma i sogni a volte si realizzano e a volte rimangono chiusi a chiave nel proprio cuore. Grazie all’AC Milan, a tutti i dipendenti conosciuti negli anni, persone fantastiche sempre al servizio della squadra e della società. Grazie a tutti gli allenatori che ho avuto perché da ognuno di loro ho appreso insegnamenti e fatto tesoro dei loro consigli. Grazie soprattutto ai miei compagni ed ex compagni, molti di loro li chiamo “amici” e sono lusingato di poterlo fare. Due pensieri speciali vanno ad Adriano Galliani, che ha sempre creduto in me e mi ha sempre accompagnato anche nei momenti più difficili e a lui, Rino Gattuso, che rappresenta, come ho sempre detto fin da ragazzo, l’esempio da seguire per chi vuole intraprendere la nostra professione. Ma il ringraziamento più grande va a VOI...i miei tifosi! Voi che mi avete sostenuto, a volte criticato, ma sopratutto voluto bene ed apprezzato come uomo prima che come atleta. Vedervi li, in quasi 70mila, in piedi ad applaudirmi e a gridare il mio nome mi ha dato emozioni che resteranno indelebili nel mio cuore! Vedere quello striscione in Curva Sud e l’essere considerato uno di VOI è un privilegio che mi riempie d’orgoglio! Con il Milan nel cuore...da sempre, sempre e per sempre!!! Grazie Ignazio @acmilan
