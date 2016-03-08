Abate hits out: 'With the Chinese management we felt like strangers in our own home'
04 July at 11:00Ignazio Abate has given an interview to La Gazzetta dello Sport about his career at AC Milan, including launching a scathing attack on Yonghong Li and the former Chinese ownership of the club:
"I remained incredulous when Berlusconi left. I thought it would never have happened. I grew up with him and Galliani, who was a second father to me. The worst thing about the Chinese management was for us to feel like strangers in our own home. There was no longer anything I knew at Milan, it was all twisted.
"What Milan I leave? A Milan that has all the components to aim for more important goals. There is a solid base, a roster with technical and moral qualities. I see a good future, even if to compete you need two or three targets. I agree with what Gattuso said: good to have young people but also people of experience and depth are needed. It is no longer time to rely on risks.
"Gattuso? Of course, I wanted to play more, also because I felt and feel great both mentally and physically, but I always favored the interest of the group. Rino was and remains a friend, for me he has been a idol since I was I am sorry that he is gone, but at the end of the season I saw him really exhausted. He gave a thousand percent, took us one step away from the Champions, he shaped a real group in which everyone followed him. the club's programs did not reflect his ideas. I only know that throughout the season he has improved so much in managing the group and the pressures."
