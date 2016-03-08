Abate: 'Milan miss players like Kucka and Paletta'

The former captain of AC Milan, Ignazio Abate, spoke about the current situation for the club in an interview with Sky Italia. The right-back was one of the experienced players that left the Rossoneri in the summer, which hasn't worked out well for the club."I'm sorry to see that there aren't any players like Kucka and Paletta, who are reliant and trustworthy, in the current Milan squad. They would have been very useful," he stated.