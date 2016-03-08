Abate: 'We are obliged to win today'
07 October at 15:00Milan are set to face Chievo this afternoon after two consecutive victories against Sassuolo in Serie A and Olympiacos in the Europa League. Right-back Ignazio Abate spoke to Milan TV ahead of the match about Milan's chances against the Verona-based club.
"Today we end a cycle of 7 games and have a duty to close it well. We have the obligation to win playing at home," he told the club's official TV channel.
"We have the desire to work. We are a young team that is growing mentally. It would be a good thing to keep a clean sheet today, but let's think about the three points today," Abate added.
The 31-year-old experienced defender has mainly featured as a substitute this season, with Davide Calabria claiming the starting spot on the right side of the defence. But Abate after impressing in Sassuolo, the Milan youth product is starting in his second consecutive Serie A match.
