Abbiati praises Donnarumma and reveals how he helped Mihajlovic launch him in 2015

Former AC Milan goalkeeper Christian Abbiati spoke to Sportweek about his former teammate and current Rossoneri goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma as well as about Gennaro Gattuso.



"Donnarumma is my heir. In 2015 I told Mihajlovic: 'Don't waste time, throw him in, he is very strong'. Gigio is a cut above the others, even though I like Meret," he said.



"Today's players have changed a lot. At the first difficulty, they go to their agents and tell him that they want to leave. But the ties, friendships have remained. Gattuso, with whom I worked very well as a club manager, remains my dearest friend and we will soon see him again on the bench.



"Brocchi, Ambrosini, Favalli, Zambrotta, Oddo, Pirlo, I see all of them. During our dinners, they talk about football and I listen. I'm a fan of Monza, coached by Brocchi and managed by Mr Galliani. I went to watch them four times," Abbiati concluded.