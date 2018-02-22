Abbiati: 'We want to end Juve's cycle. Buffon? He should retire...'

SHOW GALLERY

It us currently half-time in the Coppa Italia final between Milan and Juve (0-0). Milan team manager Christian Abbiati had spoken to Rai Sport ahead of the game, here is what he had to say on the matter:



" Right from the get go we gave a lot of importance to to Coppa Italia as we will now face a great team tonight in the final. We have to give it our all for the fans of the club. If we win the Coppa Italia, this would mean qualifying for the Europa league directly. Even so, we are 6th in the Serie A so we know it would be possible to qualify that way too. Juve? We want to beat them and end their cycle. Bonucci is our captain and he is a great player too. He will give it his all to come away with a win tonight. For us tonight, it's like a World Cup game as we want to do well and build from here. Mr. Li will be at the stadium as we hope he gives us some luck. Buffon? He won everything except the Champions league. It will be hard for him but he should now retire...".