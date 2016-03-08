Abidal confirms De Ligt rejected Barcelona to join Juventus

"De Ligt didn't want to come. He gave me the feeling that he changed his vision. He's a player who wanted to play and only play, at Barcelona this can't be guaranteed. I don't know if he had a desire to come here, but since he joined Juventus, I'd say he didn't," Abidal concluded.

Eric Abidal, director of Barcelona, spoke to the Spanish outlet Sport in a long interview. Among other things, he confirmed that Matthijs De Ligt rejected the Catalan side in favour of Juventus, who signed him in the summer.