Abidal confirms De Ligt rejected Barcelona to join Juventus
17 November at 15:45Eric Abidal, director of Barcelona, spoke to the Spanish outlet Sport in a long interview. Among other things, he confirmed that Matthijs De Ligt rejected the Catalan side in favour of Juventus, who signed him in the summer.
"De Ligt didn't want to come. He gave me the feeling that he changed his vision. He's a player who wanted to play and only play, at Barcelona this can't be guaranteed. I don't know if he had a desire to come here, but since he joined Juventus, I'd say he didn't," Abidal concluded.
