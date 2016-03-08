Abidal to play a key role in bringing Griezmann to Barcelona
08 June at 11:25Reports from Spanish daily Sport suggest that former Barcelona player Eric Abidal will play a key role in convincing Antoine Griezmann to join the Nou Camp based side.
Griezmann has long been linked with a move to the Catalan oufit and while recent reports have suggested that he could opt to stay at the club, the Frenchman is torn between whether to stay at the Wanda Metropolitano or to leave for the Nou Camp.
Sport report that Abidal will take over from Robert Fernandez as the club's technical secretary and his presence will be key in convincing Griezmann and bringing the former Real Socieded man to the club this summer.
The same can be done for Clement Lenglet, who too is French, much like Griezmann and Abidal.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
Go to comments