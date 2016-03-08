Abramovich sets Chelsea asking price
25 September at 15:50First problems with visa, then the fear of sanctions on the part of the United States. The fact is that after 15 years the era of Roman Abramovich at Chelsea could come to an end.
According to Bloomberg, the Russian tycoon would be thinking of selling Chelsea and would have already turned to Raine Group LLC in New York as an advisor.
Abramovich has already turned down some offers, the most important of which was 2.3 billion pounds. The asking price of the magnate, who took over Chelsea in 2003 on the verge of bankruptcy, would be around 3 billion pounds (3.3 billion euros).
Since Abramovich’s arrival at the club, Chelsea have won 5 premier League titles, 5 FA Cups, 3 League Cups, the Community Shield twice. The Russian owner has also had success in European competitions, winning both the Champions League and Europa League once.
Go to comments