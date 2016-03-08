AC Milan 1-0 Sassuolo: Italian media praise Donnarumma, Suso and Calhanoglu the flops

AC Milan defeated Sassuolo yesterday 1-0 at the San Siro in what was a somewhat unconvincing performance. Nevertheless, the Rossoneri have overtaken Inter in the Serie A standings and are now 3rd in the table.Milan's game approach was not too pleasing to the day and even coach Gennaro Gattuso himself admitted that the performance was not good in terms of technical quality. Sassuolo had their moments throughout the match but were not capable to capitalize, also due to Milan's solid defence led by Alessio Romagnoli and Mateo Musacchio.The two centre-backs, as well as Gianluigi Donnarumma in goal, were the protagonists of player ratings in Italian media this morning. Here are the Milan ratings from major media outlets:Donnarumma 7; Calabria 6, Musacchio 6.5, Romagnoli 6, Rodriguez 6; Kessie 6, Bakayoko 5.5, Paqueta 6; Suso 5.5, Piatek 6, Calhanoglu 5.5. Substitutions: Biglia 6Donnarumma 7; Calabria 6.5, Musacchio 6.5, Romagnoli 6, Rodriguez 6; Kessie 6, Bakayoko 5, Paqueta 6; Suso 5.5, Piatek 6, Calhanoglu 6. Substitutions: Biglia 6Donnarumma 7; Calabria 6.5, Musacchio 6.5, Romagnoli 7, Rodriguez 5.5; Kessie 6.5, Bakayoko 5.5, Paqueta 5.5; Suso 5, Piatek 5.5, Calhanoglu 5. Substitutions: Biglia 6, Castillejo 6