AC Milan 1:0 Sassuolo: Player Ratings, Romagnoli and Musacchio impress

02 March at 20:55
AC Milan climbed upto third in the Serie A after a crucial 1-0 win over Sassuolo at the San Siro.

After Inter Milan's 2-1 loss to Cagliari, there was hope that the rossoneri would go past the nerazzurri into third in the league. And that's what happened when Rino Gattuso's men picked up a 1-0 win over Sassuolo.

It wasn't the most convincing performance, as it took a Pol Lirola own goal to take them through, as Andrea Consigli was sent off for taking Krzysztof Piatek down outside the box after the ball had gone above him and the keeper had misjudged the bounce.

There was controversy about whether Consigli deserved the red, but the decision was checked and verified by VAR and the neroverdi keeper was sent off.

And it stayed that way, as the rossoneri managed to hold onto a vital win to climb over Inter in the league.

