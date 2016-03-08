AC Milan 2-1 Genoa Player Ratings: Suso stars and Calhanoglu flops in a thrilling win

SHOW GALLERY

Serie A giants AC Milan picked up their second consecutive game in all competitions, as they beat Genoa 2-1 in dramatic cirumstances at the San Siro on Wednesday evening.



Following his winner against Sampdoria at the weekend, Suso was brimming with confidence and he carried on from where he left off, as he handed the rossoneri a lead early in the fourth minute.



The first half ended eventless following Suso's opener but eleven minutes following the commencement of the first half, Alessio Romagnoli put the ball into his own net, handing Genoa the equalizer.



The drama came in stoppage time, as Romagnoli, made up for his error by scoring the winner.



The result sees AC Milan go upto fourth in the league, ahead of fifth-placed Lazio on goal-difference and behind second and third-placed Inter and Napoli by just four points.



Genoa slipped to 11th in the table, behind tenth placed Torino on goal-difference.



For AC Milan match ratings, have a look at the gallery