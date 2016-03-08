...
Loading...
Previous
...
Next

AC Milan 3-0 Cagliari, Ratings: Paqueta impressive, Calabria brilliant

paqueta, milan, festeggia, piatek, 2018/19
10 February at 22:50
AC Milan managed to beat Cagliari quite comfortably at the San Siro this evening, creating loads of chances for themselves with eventually resulted in a 3-0 win. There were a few players that performed above average, although most of them did very, very well. 
 
The scoring was opened by a Cagliari defender, but in Milan's favour, as Cragno's save on Suso was deflected by Cepittelli. In the 22nd minute, Paqueta added to the lead, getting on the end of a great cross by Calabria. 
 
Gunman Piatek finished off the scoring in the second half after turning in Calhanoglu's rebound, in what can be described as a scrappy situation. 
 
Check out our gallery for player ratings of AC Milan. 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Milan
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.