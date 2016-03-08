AC Milan 3-0 Cagliari, Ratings: Paqueta impressive, Calabria brilliant

The scoring was opened by a Cagliari defender, but in Milan's favour, as Cragno's save on Suso was deflected by Cepittelli. In the 22nd minute, Paqueta added to the lead, getting on the end of a great cross by Calabria.

Gunman Piatek finished off the scoring in the second half after turning in Calhanoglu's rebound, in what can be described as a scrappy situation.

Check out our gallery for player ratings of AC Milan.

AC Milan managed to beat Cagliari quite comfortably at the San Siro this evening, creating loads of chances for themselves with eventually resulted in a 3-0 win. There were a few players that performed above average, although most of them did very, very well.