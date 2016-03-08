AC Milan’s CEO Marco Fassone has been sacked by Elliott who has now officially taken control of the club. A new Board of Director was named today and Fassone is no more part of the club’s control room. There are many reports about who Fassone’s successor could be and although Roma’s Umberto Gandini is the leading candidate to replace the former AC Milan CEO, Sky Sport claims FIGC’s general director Michele Uva is also being monitored by the new AC Milan board.