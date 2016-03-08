AC Milan, Abate: 'Juventus game comes at the right time'

"If it's better to face them before their Champions League clash? Worse, before an important game the manager always wants you to do well. It's a very difficult game, but they are all very difficult.

"After three poor games, this one comes at a right time. There are problems but we're a healthy group. We have to improve but we'll put everything into play in order to hurt them," he concluded.

Ignazio Abate, interviewed by Sky Italia, talked about Saturday's match against Juventus.