AC Milan, Abbiati reveals why Donnarumma is nervous
13 May at 19:10AC Milan director and Christian Abbiati talked to Premium Sport ahead of Atalanta-AC Milan. The rossoneri will gain Europa League qualification with a draw and the half time at the Atleti Azzurri d’Italia ended with a 1-1 draw.
“If we win we will gain direct access to group stages that’s why it’s important to get the three points”, Abbiati said.
“I am sure AC Milan will react after Wednesday’s defeat against Juventus. We worked well during the week and hope to see a reaction.”
“Donnarumma? Mistakes can happen. He got a bit confused after the first mistake and that had an impact on the second one. We should remember that we are talking about a young goalkeeper and probably some transfer speculations have made him nervous. I talked to him after the game against Juve. Mistakes are part of the game and can be crucial when are made by a goalkeeper. It’s part of the game.”
