AC Milan accelerate in Veretout talks: the Rossoneri's new offer to Fiorentina revealed
07 July at 16:15Krunic and Bennacer are not enough. In the midfield, in fact, AC Milan are looking for more players as it is a department that needs most reinforcements according to both the management and coach Marco Giampaolo. This is why Milan are in continuous talks for Fiorentina's Jordan Veretout.
According to reports from Gazzetta dello Sport, the Rossoneri have offered the Viola cash plus another technical counterpart but Fiorentina have not yet accepted. Moreover, the interest of both Roma and Napoli is making the deal complicated.
Milan raised the offer from 13 to 15 million euros cash plus the inclusion of Lucas Biglia. Fiorentina want 25 million for their star midfielder but could eventually choose to accept the arrival of Biglia, as the Argentine is a player appreciated by Vincenzo Montella. However, the salary of the former Lazio man is a major obstacle in this sense.
Napoli and Roma would also be ready to offer technical counterparts, with the Partenopei ready to include Ounas in a potential deal, while the Giallorossi are thinking of swapping Defrel for the Frenchman. The will of the player will also make a difference and negotiations will continue, with decisive developments expected shortly.
