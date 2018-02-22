

After the 'no' from UEFA, Milan have set up a team to study the potential countermoves, After the 'no' from UEFA, Milan have set up a team to study the potential countermoves, according to ANSA . The CEO, Marco Fassone, a team of lawyers (including lawyers Mattia Grassani and Roberto Cappelli) and the managers of the financial area of the club (led by Valentina Montanari) are all working on studying the report made by UEFA.

The Rossoneri are waiting for the decision in June, however, when this arrives they want to be as ready as possible, should UEFA ask for any further information. It remains to be seen what the verdict of the CFCB will be, although exclusion from Europa League seems unlikely.

No settlement agreement was granted for Milan after breaching FFP rules. In mid-June, the judging chamber of the CFCB will announce their decision on the matter, with the risk of Milan being excluded from Europa League. In the meantime, Milan are studying their potential countermoves.